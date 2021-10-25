Northampton properties trashed in hammer attack in early hours of the morning

Detectives hunting yobs who trashed two Northampton properties in the early hours of the morning have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to.

One house in Kettering Road had glass in its front door smashed by a hammer between 12.40am and 1am on October 2.

Officers believe the group then wandered off and were responsible for another incident moments later where another property nearby was damaged.

Police want to connect with these four caught on camera following incidents in Kettering Road

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the four people in these images have information which could help our investigation.