Staff at a Northampton primary school have spoken of their shock after a teacher was charged with murdering a man found buried in a back garden.

Eastfield Academy said the death of Nicholas Billingham is an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community".

Fiona Beal, a 48-year-old teacher, is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (March 22) accused of killing Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Forensic officers spent four days digging in the back garden of a house in Kingsley

A statement by the school said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that one of our teaching staff has been charged with a very serious offence and is now remanded in custody.

“We are particularly mindful of the impact this news will have on the children, and will be doing everything we can to support both pupils and staff as we work through this difficult time together.

“This is an appalling tragedy that will shake our school community to its roots, and it’s at times like this that we must rally around each other, support each other and be kind to each other.”

Beal, of Moore Street, was charged following the discovery of remains buried in a back garden at the weekend.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams spent four days digging before making the grim find.