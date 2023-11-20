Northampton paedophile jailed for sexual offences dating back to the 1990s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed after he confessed to sexual offences dating back to the 1990s.

Robert Elliot Edward Kennedy, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 2 after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency at the same court on October 24.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the 44-year-old was serving a sentence for similar offences in February 2022 when, during a conversation with a prison officer, he confessed to further historic offences that he had not yet been convicted of.

Robert Elliot Edward Kennedy.

An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police and the girl – who is now an adult – agreed to support the case and detailed how Kennedy sexually assaulted her.

Speaking after sentencing, lead investigator Detective Constable Ivan Bentley said: “I first of all want to pay tribute to the woman in this case who, as a result of this investigation, has had to relive the abuse she suffered as a child.

“Her bravery in supporting the case is to be commended and I am really pleased that Kennedy has been sent back to prison.

“Reporting sexual abuse is never easy and I can’t stress that point enough. Whether it happened recently or in the past, we understand how difficult it is to talk to the police. However, I hope this case shows how seriously we take it and how determined we are to get justice.”

Kennedy was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended sentenced of two years.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, police urge you to come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual abuse but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

