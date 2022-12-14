A Northampton man has been jailed for more than 14 years for historic sexual abuse assaults.

Rodney Paul Webster, previously of Northampton, was found guilty in September and was sentenced on Friday (December 9) to 14 years and eight months in prison.

The 58-year-old tried to maintain his innocence when accused of the assaults against the survivors, who were all children at the time of the offences, forcing the case to a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Rodney Paul Webster. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Kelly Roberts, said: “Webster thought he had gotten away with his crimes, living in freedom for more than 30 years, but this case proves that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed – we will do everything in our power to ensure you end up in prison for what you have done.

“These children are now adults and they have lived with this for a very long time. I want to thank them for their strength and resilience during this prolonged investigation and for giving evidence in court. I know what Webster did to them will never leave them but they can be proud that they spoke out and that he is now in prison because of their courage.

“No matter when a person has been a victim of crime, justice can be found, and this case proves just that.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, police encourage you to come forward by calling 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk. If you are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

