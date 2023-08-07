Northampton music teacher’s lifetime ban from schools after conviction for having indecent photos of children

Music teacher Andrew Lear worked across several primary schools in Northamptonshire before he was caught with indecent photos in 2020

A Northampton teacher has been barred from classrooms for life after he was convicted of possessing indecent photographs of children.

The Teaching Regulation Agency ruled that Andrew Lear, 55, should be prohibited from teaching indefinitely following a hearing in front of a professional conduct panel in July. Their order applies to any school, sixth form college, relevant youth acommodation or children's home in England.

Decision maker Marc Cavey said in a report: “The panel felt that the public confidence would be significantly undermined should Mr Andrew Lear be able to remain within the profession. In view of the seriousness of the allegation found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Lear shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.

“I consider therefore that allowing for no review period is necessary to maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest.”

According to the report, Lear had spent 14 years in his role as a music teacher working across several primary schools in Northamptonshire.

Mr Cavey added: "The panel has observed, “…within the judge's remarks, specific mention was made of the “persistence of offending” undertaken by Mr. Andrew Lear which further demonstrated the severity of his conduct and the incompatibility of his behaviour and what is expected of a teacher.”

“No other evidence is recorded as to whether Mr Lear has demonstrated remorse for his behaviour or to the degree of insight into his actions he has gained.

“In my judgement, this lack of evidence of full remorse and insight means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils.”

Mr Lear told the panel he was given a four-month suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court in March 2021 after pleading guilty to possessing 22 indecent photographs of children. Ten of those were classed as Category A, the most serious.