Northampton murder investigation launched after woman's body found

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found at a property in Northampton.

Specialist search teams and forensic officers have been in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, for more than 24 hours after police were called to the scene just after midday yesterday (Friday).

A body, believed to be that of a 36-year-old woman, was recovered from the property late this afternoon (Saturday).

Police have launched a murder investigation

A post-mortem is due to be carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary tomorrow.

A scene guard remains in place at this time.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This remains a live investigation and, as such, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”