Northampton mum fought off daughter’s stalker who knocked on door armed with imitation gun

A teenager’s brave mum fought off a Northampton man armed with what she thought was a loaded gun who was stalking her daughter.

Daniel Sebastian Mains followed the then 14-year-old from school on four separate occasions, turning up at her home twice between October 8 and November 28, 2020.

However, on the afternoon of November 27, the girl’s mother answered a knock at the door to be confronted by Mains holding what looked a real firearm trying to force his way in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police has made tackling violence against women and girls a force priority

Mains pointed the gun at her but — despite not knowing it was a fake — she pushed him away and he ran off.

The 21-year-old, of Bidders Close in Northampton, was arrested and charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and stalking involving serious distress.

He was due to stand trial next month but changed his plea to guilty and sentenced to 20 months suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (June 10).

Detective Constable Josh Miners, of the West Northamptonshire Local Policing Crime Team, who led the complex investigation, said: “I am really pleased Mains finally accepted the harm he caused by his actions in following his young victim, who he did not know, multiple times on foot as she walked home from school.

“This escalated to Mains attending the girl’s home with an imitation firearm and when her mum answered the door, he pointed it at her.

"Not knowing that the gun was not real she bravely pushed it away causing him to run off.

“Women and girls have the right to feel safe in Northamptonshire. Behaviour like Mains’ displayed is completely unacceptable and we will always take allegations of stalking or harassment very seriously.”

In May, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley launched the Force’s Matters of Priority for the next three years, one of which was violence against women and girls, including an increased focus on stalking and harassment.