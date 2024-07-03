Northampton man jailed for his role in keyless car thefts in Barton Seagrave and Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has been jailed after admitting his role in keyless car thefts in Barton Seagrave and Desborough.

In the early hours of November 20, 2023, Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing officers responding to a report of a group of unknown men looking at vehicles in Chapel Close, Barton Seagrave, encountered a driver in Deeble Road who made off at speed after seeing their marked car.

When the vehicle turned into a dead end, the officers were able to arrest the driver, 39-year-old Linas Deltuva, discovering the BMW 430D he was driving had been reported as stolen.

After being questioned, Deltuva, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, was released on bail while enquiries into the thefts continued.

Then in the early hours of December 11, the force received four reports of the theft or attempted theft of high-powered cars.

Responding officers stopped a Mercedes in between Clay Coton and Yelvertoft which matched the description of one taken from Wedgwood Close, Desborough, and found it was being driven by Deltuva on false plates.

Deltuva went on to be charged with theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the November 20 incident, theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods in relation to the December 11 incident, and four driving offences linked to both.

On May 23 he appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he changed his plea to guilty to all but two of the offences and was sentenced to a total of 45 weeks’ imprisonment.

He was also banned from driving for six months with a 22-week extension period, had his driving record endorsed, and was told to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

One count of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle on November 20, 2023, which Deltuva had denied, was ordered to remain on file.

One count of theft of a motor vehicle, a Mercedes stolen on or about December 11, 2023, which Deltuva had also denied, was also ordered to remain on file.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Vicky Wiley of CID North, said: “Linas Deltuva was part of a sophisticated theft operation, likely stealing cars to order.

“The theft of a car is a huge inconvenience as well as a distressing and costly experience for victims, and I’m glad we have been able to recover all but one of the vehicles involved as well as bring Deltuva to account for his crimes.”