Northampton man jailed after two sexual assaults on X4 bus and another in a shopping centre

A man has been jailed after two sexual assaults on the X4 bus between Northampton and Corby, and another in a shopping centre.

Glaison Joseph, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 14 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

On July 6, last year, the 37-year-old travelled on the top deck of the X4 bus between Northampton and Corby.

Joseph sat next to one man and during their conversation, he told the man that he was a nurse and qualified in sports therapy, before he asked the man to hold out his arm, which he did, appearing to check his pulse. However, Joseph then attempted to massage the man’s leg before inappropriately touching him, according to police.

The man told him to stop but Joseph lent over him and attempted to massage his other leg before placing his hands under the man’s top. Once again, Joseph was told to stop, which he did, and the man got off the bus.

Joseph’s second victim was a teenage boy who boarded the bus and sat on the top deck. Joseph came and sat next to him. During their conversation, he once again claimed to be a nurse and told the boy he was also a masseur, police say.

Joseph held the boy’s arm and began to check his pulse, but the boy pulled away and put his headphones on. Joseph continued to make small talk and at this point told the boy to stretch out his leg. The boy did so, and Joseph squeezed his knee before moving his hand further up his leg. This made the boy uncomfortable and caused him to threaten Joseph, which made him stop. The pair sat in silence before the boy got off the bus.

On the same day, Joseph approached a man – his third victim - in the male toilets at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton, and after striking up a conversation, he again claimed to be a masseur.

He touched the man’s leg before sexually assaulting him. Despite being pushed away, Joseph attempted to inappropriately touch the man again. However, the man quickly left the toilets and raised the alarm.

Following sentencing, lead investigator PC Eliza Pawley of CID North, said: “Glaison Joseph is a predator who came across as friendly, engaging in conversations with his victims before sexually assaulting them.

“There can be a perceived stigma in reporting same-sex assaults, especially in relation to men, and I hope this case shows how seriously we deal with crimes of this nature and encourages any victim to report concerns to police.

“We will always strive to secure justice for anyone who finds the courage to come forward to us – please know that we will listen to you, believe you and support you every step of the way.”

Joseph was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay £187 victim surcharge. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.