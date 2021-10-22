Northampton man denies targeting police helicopter pilot with laser pen

The police chopper was involved in searching for a missing person when the incident happened in September

A 49-year-old Northampton man has denied endangering an aircraft after a police helicopter pilot reported being targeted by a laser pen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergejs Puzanovskis was charged last month after the National Police Air Service pilot reported the incident while it was flying over Northampton as part of a missing person search.