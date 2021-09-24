Northampton man denies stabbing another man in Stanwick at crown court and trial date set

A Northampton man has denied stabbing another man in Stanwick at the crown court on Friday (September 24).

Mohammed Miah pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding at Northampton Crown Court.

The 32-year-old, of Bluebell Rise, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife over the incident in Spencer Parade at around 8.25pm on August 11.

The stabbing was on Spencer Parade, Stanwick, on August 11. Photo: Google

The altercation followed an earlier fight in High Street, Raunds, and the victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry with what were believed to be life-changing abdominal injuries.