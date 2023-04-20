News you can trust since 1897
Northampton man appears in court charged with ABH, robbery and more which happened in Kettering

31-year-old faces nine charges

By Carly Odell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

A Northampton man has appeared in court to face nine charges that happened in Kettering.

Brett Trevor, aged 31, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18, charged with three counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage, and one count each of intentional suffocation, false imprisonment, robbery and drugs possession.

The offences took place in Kettering between April 14 and 17 this year.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Trevor, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in May.