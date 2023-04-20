Northampton man appears in court charged with ABH, robbery and more which happened in Kettering
31-year-old faces nine charges
A Northampton man has appeared in court to face nine charges that happened in Kettering.
Brett Trevor, aged 31, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 18, charged with three counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage, and one count each of intentional suffocation, false imprisonment, robbery and drugs possession.
The offences took place in Kettering between April 14 and 17 this year.
Trevor, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in May.