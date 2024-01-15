News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Northampton man appears at court charged with the attempted murder of a child

The charge relates to an incident on January 2
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:42 GMT
A Northampton man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a child.

Radoslaw Zurek, aged 28, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 6, charged with one count of attempted murder of a child in relation to an incident on January 2, 2024, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Zurek, of Northampton, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday February 19.