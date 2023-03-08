News you can trust since 1897
Northampton man admits raping child

He will be sentenced in May

By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A convicted sex offender from Northampton is facing a lengthy spell behind bars after admitting raping a child.

Aaron Oxlade, 31, pleaded guilty to seven sex offences at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Appearing over videolink from HMP Peterborough, Oxlade admitted three charges of raping a child under 13, three charges of making indecent photographs of a child and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Northampton Crown Court
His sentencing was adjourned to May 30 so reports could be prepared by probation workers.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Oxlade, formerly of Spenfield Court, he would be remanded in custody.