A convicted sex offender from Northampton is facing a lengthy spell behind bars after admitting raping a child.

Aaron Oxlade, 31, pleaded guilty to seven sex offences at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Appearing over videolink from HMP Peterborough, Oxlade admitted three charges of raping a child under 13, three charges of making indecent photographs of a child and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Northampton Crown Court

His sentencing was adjourned to May 30 so reports could be prepared by probation workers.