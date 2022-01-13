Northampton man, 57, arrested over anti-vaccine protests at Covid-19 testing clinic
Police are investigating assaults on emergency workers and damage to NHS property at site in Milton Keynes
A Northampton man has been arrested by police investigating anti-vaccine protests at a Milton Keynes Covid-19 testing site last month.
Thames Valley Police said on Thursday (January 13) that a 57-year-old man from Northampton was in custody after being held on suspicion of assault on emergency workers and causing a disturbance on NHS property.
A picture of a man police wanted to question in connection with the incident published last week has since been withdrawn and officers are no longer appealing to identify the man.
Dozens of protestors entered the site in MK on December 29.
Videos of the event shared on social media showed marchers throwing traffic cones towards a marquee set up to administer tests, and knocking down signs for the testing centre.
They could be heard accusing staff of 'genocide' and some were chanting 'shame on you.'
One protester appeared to take test kits and equipment away with her.
A 58-year-old man from Brackley was also arrested last week on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.
Chief Inspector Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We have made a second arrest as officers continue to investigate the protests that happened on December 29.
“Our dedicated team are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.
“If anyone believes they have information that could assist our investigation and has not reported it to us, please do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210583457.”