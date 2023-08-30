Northampton man, 35, arrested after in excess of £250,000 found in car stopped on M6
A Northampton man has been arrested after police stopped a car on the M6 and found in excess of £250,000 in cash.
At 3.36pm on August 21 officers from Lancashire Police stopped a black Kia Sportage following the suspicious nature of its driving.
In the back of the vehicle was tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than quarter of a million pounds.
A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering and was taken into custody before being released under investigation.
T/DCI Mark Riley, of the Digital Media Investigation and Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire. I’d like to thank all those involved in this pro-active policing.
“I hope it sends out a strong message to Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains. We will find it and we will take it off you.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 880 of August 21, 2023.