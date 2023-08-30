News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Northampton man, 35, arrested after in excess of £250,000 found in car stopped on M6

‘This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire’
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
In the back of the vehicle was tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than quarter of a million pounds.In the back of the vehicle was tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than quarter of a million pounds.
In the back of the vehicle was tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than quarter of a million pounds.

A Northampton man has been arrested after police stopped a car on the M6 and found in excess of £250,000 in cash.

At 3.36pm on August 21 officers from Lancashire Police stopped a black Kia Sportage following the suspicious nature of its driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the back of the vehicle was tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than quarter of a million pounds.

A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering and was taken into custody before being released under investigation.

Most Popular

T/DCI Mark Riley, of the Digital Media Investigation and Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire. I’d like to thank all those involved in this pro-active policing.

“I hope it sends out a strong message to Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains. We will find it and we will take it off you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 880 of August 21, 2023.

Related topics:Northampton