Northampton man, 30, remanded in prison following police drugs raid at his home
A 30-year-old man has been remanded in prison after appearing before magistrates charged with two drug offences.
Samuel John Cooksley, of Broadway East, Northampton, was arrested following the execution of a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at his home on Friday, August 18, by officers from the Operation Revive West team.
Officers found a large quantity of Class B drugs – cannabis – inside the address and Cooksley was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Cooksley appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 19, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 28.
Operation Revive is the Force’s hard-hitting enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.
If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.