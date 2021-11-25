Northampton man, 28, in court accused of bag snatch in Kettering park
He also faces charges of carrying a knife and knuckle duster
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:14 am
A Northampton man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month charged with robbery and possession of a knife and an offensive weapon.
Joshua Punter, aged 28, is accused to stealing a woman's handbag containing around £200 in cash in a Kettering park on July 8 this year.
He appeared appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month also charged with possession of a knuckle duster and carrying a folding pocket knife on the same date.
Punter, of North Holme Court, was released on conditional bail until December 15.