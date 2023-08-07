Northampton man, 26, jailed for nine-and-a-half years after subjecting woman to catalogue of violence and abuse

A 26-year-old Northampton man has pleaded guilty to nine domestic abuse offences.

From 2019 to 2022, Kyle Jordan Turay was in a relationship with a woman and during their time together, he subjected her to a catalogue of violence and abuse.

On one occasion, he assaulted her so badly that he broke her ribs.

Kyle Jordan Turay

When the woman tried to leave him, Turay threatened her with violence and turned up at her house, at one point damaging and stealing her Ring doorbell so she would be unable to see him arrive at her address.

In January this year, the abuse was reported to Northamptonshire Police and Turay was arrested.

He would later go on to be charged with stalking involving fear of violence, assault causing grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, destroying property and possession of a bladed article.

Turay pleaded guilty to all nine offences at Northampton Crown Court on June 26 and returned to the same court last week (August 1) where he was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Lead Investigator – PC Becca Blackmore said: “Kyle Turay’s campaign of abuse against this woman was terrifying and I am so pleased therefore that her bravery in supporting our investigation has resulted in him being sent to prison for a substantial amount of time. She has been very brave in coming forward and should be very proud of herself.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and that’s why we take cases such as this so seriously.

“I hope people who are suffering from domestic abuse but who have not yet come forward read this result and feel empowered to contact us for help. We will be ready to listen, to help, and to do everything we can to get you away from your abuser.”

If you need our help please ring 101 or in an emergency – 999. If you would prefer to report online, you can visit www.northants.police.uk/ro.