Northampton holiday park suspends day passes after fire which led to arson investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A holiday park in Northampton has suspended the sale of day passes after a fire, which led to an arson investigation.

Two disused caravans were destroyed by a fire at Billing Aquadrome on Wednesday (August 28) and owners have now said they believe it was “started by individuals who were not staying there”.

Firefighters were called around 2pm and extinguished the fire. Nobody was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police has today (Thursday August 29) confirmed they are investigating the incident as criminal damage – arson, which has led to Meadow Bay Villages – the owners of Billing Aquadrome – suspending day passes, which allow non-owners access to facilities on the site. They say they hope it is a "short-term measure”.

Billing Aquadrome saw a huge fire on Wednesday August 28, which is being treated as arson.

In a post on social media, the owners said: “Owners, holidaymakers and visitors may be aware that two caravans at Billing Aquadrome were destroyed in a fire at the park yesterday (Wednesday 28 August).

“Whilst no one was injured in the incident thankfully, we believe this may have been a deliberate act by individuals who were not staying with us.

“For that reason, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the sale of passes for day passes to Billing Aquadrome for the time being. Owner passes will remain unaffected at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety of our owners, holidaymakers and team is of paramount importance, and whilst we are proud of how our team dealt with this matter, we need to ensure that the resort remains a safe and secure place for all.

“We remain in discussions with police, who are investigating the incident, but only once they advise on their progress will we be able to review this matter.

“We hope this is just a short-term measure and we can welcome day visitors back soon.”

The owners only took over the holiday park in March 2024 and have already pumped around £12 million of investment into the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New facilities have been introduced including a brand-new BMX pump track, mini football pitches, expanded playgrounds, a splash park, a newly developed amphitheatre for entertainment and more.

The old Mini Golf Island is set to be turned into Adventure Island. This new area will feature a variety of activities, including axe throwing, fishing lessons, and bug hunts, according to the owners.