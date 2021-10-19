Northampton driver lands £1,100 court bill over A43 smash

Rogers' Zafira pulled out into the path of oncoming vehicle on the A43 in March 2019

A driver landed a whopping £1,100 court bill after causing a smash on the A43 in Northampton in March 2019.

Stuart Rogers, aged 35, of was found guilty of driving without due care and attention when he pulled out onto Lumbertubs Way.

The court heard that Rogers, of Jasper Walk, Thorplands, drove from a slip road onto the dual carriageway but his Vauxhall Zafira crossed the path of another vehicle which had right of way.

Both cars were heavily damaged in the collision but the occupants suffered only slight injuries.

Rogers pleaded not guilty but did not appear at a trial at Northampton Magistrates' Court on October 7 and was convicted in his absence.