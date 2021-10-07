Northampton Crown Court jury finds child rapist guilty of 14 offences during three-year reign of terror

A man who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a child has been convicted of multiple offences following a trial.

Andrew Brian Nicholls, aged 46, will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of 14 charges relating to the abuse between 2014 and 2017.

His horrific three-year reign of terror began when his victim was just 11 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of 14 child sex offences

She bravely came forward in 2017 telling Northamptonshire Police detectives what had been happening to her, leading to Nicholls being charged.

A jury at Northampton Crown Court returned guilty verdicts on all 14 charges on Monday (October 4) after hearing how Nicholls began his campaign of abuse after his victim walked in on him watching pornography.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Waterfall, of the force’s Child Protection Team, said: “Nicholls subjected this child to repeated abuse over many years, and there can be little doubt that this would have continued were it not for her courage and bravery in speaking out about what he had done.

“This man was in a position of trust, and he abused that trust to groom his victim in order to continue his offending.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the victim, and have such admiration for the strength and bravery she has shown throughout this process.

"Nicholls never acknowledged what he had done to her, or recognised the harm he has caused.

"Instead he forced her to go to court and I am so pleased that her courage in speaking out has been rewarded by the jury’s guilty verdicts.

“In addition I would like to recognise the work of my former colleague Paul Lilley, whose work on this case was instrumental in bringing Nicholls to justice.”

Nicholls was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing on November 2.

■ This article and custody image has been published with the support and agreement of the victim, who has life-long anonymity as a victim of sexual abuse.