Northampton childminder remanded in custody until at least September after court hearing adjourned

A Northampton childminder, who has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, has been remanded in custody until at least September.

Lucy Connolly appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (August 12) after she was arrested on August 6 and then re-arrested on August 9.

The 41-year-old appeared before Judge Adrienne Lucking, but the hearing was adjourned and no plea was entered.

Judge Lucking adjourned the case and set a new, provisional hearing date of Monday September 2.

Lucy Connolly. Photo: X.

Connolly’s husband – Conservative councillor for Delapre and Rushmere Ray Connolly – watched on from the public gallery.

Lucy Connolly’s charge relates to a tweet, now deleted, which called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared in the wake of the Southport murders.

A Northampton man, Tyler Kay, has already been jailed after admitting publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, after tweeting in support of Connolly.