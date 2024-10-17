Northampton childminder Lucy Connolly to be sentenced TODAY for inciting racial hatred

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton childminder, who has pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, will be sentenced TODAY.

Lucy Connolly, of of Parkfield Avenue, will appear at Birmingham Crown Court later today (Thursday October 17) for sentencing.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge at Northampton Crown Court – via video link from HMP Peterborough – on September 2.

Connolly, who is married to West Northamptonshire Council councillor, Raymond Connolly, was charged in August this year with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, after she posted on X calling for mass deportation and suggesting setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared following the Southport murders.

At the plea hearing, Connolly was told by Judge Adrienne Lucking to expect a “substantial” custodial sentence.

Judge Lucking also said the sentencing will take place at Birmingham Crown Court to “prevent any potential issues related to local bias given Raymond’s position as a councillor”.

The sentence will be published on the Chronicle & Echo website later today.

Connolly’s post was also shared by 26-year-old father-of-three Tyler Kay, who was sentenced in August to 38 months after admitting to publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred.