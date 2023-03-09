Northampton Aldi employee allegedly assaulted after challenging customer about stealing meat
Police release CCTV clue
An Northampton Aldi employee was allegedly assaulted after challenging a customer about stealing meat.
The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, between 8.30am and 8.55am at Aldi in Earl Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was challenged by a member of staff for stealing meat products and the man assaulted him.
“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries.”
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000111966.