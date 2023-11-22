“Though nothing will bring Kwabena back or make up for his loss, I hope that his family feel a small sense of comfort in the fact that the person responsible for his death will now be sent to prison”

“Nobody deserves to be murdered in the street” – a stark message issued by police following the verdict in the University of Northampton murder trial.

Following the guilty of murder verdict for Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, which was returned to Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday November 22), Northamptonshire Police have released a statement.

Officers have warned about drug violence and how it is not confined to just those involved in Class A supply. They also paid tribute to 19-year-old Kwabena Osei-Poku who died after the incident in New South Bridge Road on April 23.

Kwabena Osei-Poku was stabbed to death near the university in April this year.

Speaking after the verdicts, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “I am really pleased that we have managed to get justice for Kwabena in the form of the guilty verdict against Melvin Lebaga-Idubor.

“Though nothing will bring Kwabena back or make up for his loss, I hope that his family feel a small sense of comfort in the fact that the person responsible for his death will now be sent to prison.

“Kwabena was a much-loved son, brother and friend, and his death at such a young age has caused unimaginable pain to those dearest to him.

“Like a lot of young people starting out at university, Kwabena had certain aspects of his life that were completely unknown to his family. With the lure of money, he became involved in the supply of cannabis to his friends and fellow students, a decision that ultimately proved fatal.

“Drug violence is not simply confined to those involved in Class A supply. As soon as you enter this world, you create enemies and become a target to other dealers.

“No-one deserves to be murdered in the street, like Kwabena was. He did not deserve that. His family did not deserve that.

“Kwabena still had his whole life ahead of him and possessed many good qualities that his mother in particular was very proud of. I want to thank her and the rest of Kwabena’s family for their unwavering support and the way they have conducted themselves during this trial.

“Finally, I want to thank the investigation team from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit for their work on this case, and recognise the support we have had from the University Policing Team and Northamptonshire Police.

“It has been a complex case to investigate with 14 arrests and 24 scenes to process, but I am pleased that today, this hard work has paid off and we have disproven the defendant’s lies and got to the truth of what happened to Kwabena.”

What Northamptonshire Police have said about the case

Police say Lebaga-Idubor and Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, arrived at a flat in Northampton after telling Kwabena that they wanted to buy a large quantity of cannabis from him.

However, Lebaga-Idubor wanted to steal Kwabena’s drugs and warn him off dealing on ‘his’ patch, according to police.

A row broke out with one witness hearing Lebaga-Idubor say, “This is my strip. What are you doing strutting drugs around here? Our line is here.”

With Kwabena’s drugs in his hand, Lebaga-Idubor left the flat with Eke and both walked off campus.

Kwabena followed the pair in order to try and get his drugs back but an altercation ensued with Lebaga-Idubor wielding a knife and stabbing Kwabena twice.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV compilation showing some of the events leading up to the murder, which can be seen above.

Following the killing, Lebaga-Idubor called on his girlfriend, Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, and a friend, Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, in order to facilitate his escape.

Huian took him to hospital due to “injuries sustained during the altercation with Kwabena”, however the pair left without Lebaga-Idubor receiving any treatment. The clothes he had been wearing during the killing were then burnt in a metal bin in Huian’s back garden.

Forbes-Coleman then arrived with a set of new clothes and documents before arranging transport for Lebaga-Idubor to make a stop at his London address before boarding the Eurostar to Paris.

Though he successfully arrived in the French capital and had plans to travel onwards to Nigeria, he was later persuaded to come home and was arrested.

Both Lebaga-Idubor and Eke were subsequently charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Huian and Forbes-Coleman were both charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Eke was found not guilty of the same charges, and also cleared of a further count of manslaughter.

Mother’s tribute

In a tribute written shortly after her son was killed, Kwabena’s mum Joyce Osei-Poku said: “Alfred was my oldest son. He always made me feel valuable and special, especially on Mother’s Day. He was the one that I would normally share secret ideas with, someone I could always talk to in confidence.

“He was always there if I needed time off or to go away, he would always volunteer to care for his younger siblings. When he looked at you, it was like he could see into your soul. He was genuinely a joy to our home and a precious individual to our family, friends and his community.

“I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace.”

Forbes-Coleman was found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Huian had pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at an earlier court hearing.