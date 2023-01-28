News you can trust since 1897
'No serious injuries' after crash which closed A43 near Kettering, say police

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Nobody was seriously injured in a crash which closed the A43 near Kettering this morning (Saturday), police have said.

The busy road was shut after the incident, which involved two cars, at about 10.15am between the Mawsley roundabout and the Broughton turn.

Motorists heading towards Kettering were able to divert through Broughton but the road was closed at the A14 roundabout for those travelling towards Northampton.

Police were at the scene
The road has since reopened.