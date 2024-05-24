No further action after report which saw Burton Latimer play park cordoned off
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eyewitnesses reported that officers were at the play park near Thruxton Close and Donnington Road in Burton Latimer at about 6am on Wednesday morning (May 22), with a cordon in place.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they had received a report of a possible incident which had taken place there.
Details of the nature of the alleged possible assault have not been revealed and nobody was arrested or interviewed, with police taking no further action.
The police spokesman said: “We received a third party report of a possible assault which allegedly took place in the park near Thruxton Close, Burton Latimer, on Wednesday, May 22.
“Our enquiries have now concluded with no further action.”