No amount of time behind bars will be enough for what killer did, says Kettering triple murder detective

The lead detective who investigated a triple Kettering murder says no amount of time in prison will ever be enough for what the evil killer did.

Saju Chelavalel will spend at least 40 years behind bars after being sentenced to life imprisonment today (Monday).

The 52-year-old strangled wife Anju Asok, 35, at their Petherton Court flat in December before killing their young children Jeeva and Janvi Saju several hours later.

Det Insp Simon Barnes

Speaking outside Northampton Crown Court, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes from Northamptonshire Police said: “Anju was a mother like many all over the world. She wanted to provide the best possible life she could for her children - Jeeva and Janvi.

“She has been described by her colleagues and friends as very hard working, conscientious, friendly, kind and will be sorely missed. She was one to never complain and barely missed a shift.

“Both children attended Kettering Park Infant Academy, who have made a beautiful remembrance album. The staff at the school described the children as kind, caring, gentle, playful, polite and smiley. They are much-missed.

“How do you explain to children as young as four that the friends they were playing with only days before, are no longer with us? You shouldn’t have to. No one should. As an adult, detective and father, I cannot comprehend how Saju Chelavalel could do this and don’t think I ever will.

“He has never fully accounted for what he did or why and will now spend the rest of his life with not much else to think about, but that.

“There is no amount of time behind bars that will ever be enough for what he did. His primary role as a husband and a father, was to protect his family from harm. They should have been at their safest, at home, with him, but he destroyed that.

“They leave behind them a devastated family in India, who are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.”

The court heard Chelavalel squeezed the life out of his wife in a fit of rage which was recorded in a harrowing audio clip. He wrongly believed she had been having an affair.

The monster then tried to kill his son and daughter with a toxic mix of chocolate and sleeping tablets – planning to take his own life – before callously strangling them when his attempts failed.

He wept in the dock during today’s hearing and is likely to now die in prison.

Det Insp Barnes said: “This has been a difficult investigation to bring to this conclusion and I am immensely proud of all those involved.

"From the moment officers first arrived on scene and commenced CPR on all three victims, to the investigators, scientists, lawyers and everyone in between, I am content that today we have achieved justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.

“I would like to especially thank Detective Constable Mark Allbright as the family liaison officer, Detective Constable Karen Kennedy as the case officer, Detective Sergeant Matt Bly as my deputy senior investigating officer and Manoj Mathew, who was a friend and colleague to Anju, and provided so much support to the police and family in India, including the repatriation of the victims.”

Suzanne Llewellyn from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This tragedy was brought about by Saju Chelavalel’s unfounded claims about his wife’s infidelity.