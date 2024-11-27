Nissan Navara containing tools stolen from driveway after keys taken from house in Northamptonshire village
Police are investigating the incident and want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around the village between 9pm on Sunday, November 17 and 4.10am the following day (Monday, November 18).
Keys to a grey Nissan Navara were stolen from inside the address before the vehicle containing tools was taken from the drive.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have captured the car leaving the village on dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000686802 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.