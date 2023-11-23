File image

Police are investigating a string of thefts from vans and lorries.

Officers tonight issued and alert following the spike in incidents during November.

They have now released details of nine incidents as a warning to others, and in the hope that people will come forward with information.

The incidents took place at:

- Greenbank Avenue, Kettering, where damage was caused to a white Ford Transit when tools were stolen. It happened between 10.30pm on Tuesday (November 21) and 6am yesterday. (Incident 23000722163)

- On the A14 at Rothwell when diesel was stolen from both fuel tanks on a DAF goods lorry between 10.50 PM on Tuesday and 6am yesterday.

(Incident 23000721404)

- Patrick Road, Kettering when a hole was drilled into the sliding nearside door of a Ford Transit van and a number of power tools were stolen. It happened between 11pm on Tuesday and 5am yesterday. (Incident 23000721745)

- Alexandra Street, Kettering when the side door of a Ford transit van was cut and folded back so thieves could steal items from inside. That theft was between 5pm on Tuesday and 5.50am yesterday. (Incident 23000721655)

- Humber Walk, Corby, when a hole was drilled in the side of a Ford Transit van and power tools were taken. That happened between 10.45pm and 10.46pm on November 1. (Incident 23000678855)

- Nevis Close, Corby, where thieves manged to drill a hole in the door of a Ford transit van before stealing machinery and power tools. That happened between midnight and 12.15am on November 2. (Incident 23000681037)

- Stockwood Drive, Corby, where a screwdriver was used to damage the lock on a Fiat Doblo Van in order to steal tools between 1am and 1.05am on November 17. (Incident 23000712518)

- Cecil Street, Rothwell, where a VW van was broken into and tools stolen between 11pm on November 16 and 8am on November 17. (Incident 23000714211)

- Ragsdale Street, Rothwell where a Ford Transit Tipper was broken into before tools were stolen between 9am on November 18 and 11pm on November 20. (Incident 23000717449)

Anyone who saw anything suspicious can call police on 101 quoting the above reference numbers or report their information online.

You can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.