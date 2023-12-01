Nine men including two 16-year-olds accused of being part of Corby drug gang appear in court

Their cases will be heard together

Northampton Crown Court

Nine men accused of being part of a major Corby drugs operation have made an appearance before the crown court.

The men were before Northampton Crown Court today (December 1) following charges that were laid last month, after three cases were joined together.

They are:

- Barry McGlone, 35, of James Watt Avenue accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

- Wiliam Hynds, 27, of no fixed abode, Corby, accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

- Tyler Tierney, 19, of Waver Close, Corby, accused of possession with intent to supply cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine.

- Stephen Donnelly, 47, of Waterside Close, Corby accused of intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

- A 16-year-old from Corby who cannot be named, accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and heroin and of being in possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Jason McShefferty, 46, of no fixed abode in Corby, accused of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A second 16-year-old from Corby who cannot be named charged with possession with intent to supply heroin cocaine and conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

- Alexi Da’costa, 23, of Lowry Close, accused of conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine and of possession with intent to supply heroin and cannabis.

- Tyrone James, 22, of Upton Grove in Birmingham and previously of Corby, accused of conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine.

Two defendants – Donnelly and McGlone, entered not guilty pleas. The others are yet to plead.

All the defendants are on remand in jail apart from the two boys, one of whom was bailed and the other who was remanded to local authority care.