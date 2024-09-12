Nine gates and large 'skip-like' bin stolen in overnight raid at Twywell Hills and Dales

Police are appealing for witnesses after nine gates and a bin were stolen from a country park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft from Twywell Hills and Dales near Kettering took place sometime overnight on Monday (September 9).

A force spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police received a report of a burglary at Twywell Hills and Dales at 10am on Tuesday, September 10, with seven field gates, two pedestrian gates and a large skip-type bin being reported as having been stolen overnight from the site.”

Anyone with information can call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000540769.