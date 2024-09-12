Nine gates and large 'skip-like' bin stolen in overnight raid at Twywell Hills and Dales
Police are appealing for witnesses after nine gates and a bin were stolen from a country park.
The theft from Twywell Hills and Dales near Kettering took place sometime overnight on Monday (September 9).
A force spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police received a report of a burglary at Twywell Hills and Dales at 10am on Tuesday, September 10, with seven field gates, two pedestrian gates and a large skip-type bin being reported as having been stolen overnight from the site.”
Anyone with information can call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000540769.