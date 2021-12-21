Nightmare Wellingborough house shut down over drug dealing and racist slurs

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A house in Wellingborough which was branded a 'nightmare' by neighbours has been shut down over drug dealing and racist slurs.

A closure order has been placed on the Sassoon Close home after an investigation and application by Northamptonshire Police.

Six drugs raids have taken place there in just two years with the tenant found to be causing a large amount of anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing and shouting racial slurs.

An investigation was launched by neighbourhood policing officers in response to local concerns and last week (December 15), in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council and Places 4 People, they secured a three-month closure order at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

As a result of this order, the address will be secured and boarded up with no-one permitted to enter or remain on the property for the duration of the order.

Anyone found doing so can be arrested.

Lead investigator PC Josh Unsworth said: “Anti-social behaviour is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so when the community raise their concerns it is imperative for us to act on them as quickly as possible.

“This house was really affecting the quality of life of those around it and that is something we could not accept.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy living in their local area and feeling safe in their homes and this house was affecting the community’s rights to those things.