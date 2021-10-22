Nightmare Finedon neighbour lands big bill for loud music and laughter

Jones disturbed nearby residents

A nightmare neighbour from Finedon has been left with a £3,000 bill after her loud music, talking and even laughing at unsociable hours disturbed nearby residents.

Leanne Jones, formerly of Oxford Street, had been repeatedly warned by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) over noise problems from her home and was given a noise abatement notice.

Problems included excessive dog barking, amplified music, loud talking and laughing at unreasonable hours.

But despite the warnings breaches of the notice were witnessed by council officers and Jones was prosecuted by the council's environmental protection team.

Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates' Court all 10 charges against Jones were found proved in her absence and she was ordered to pay a total of £3,035 in fines and costs.

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC's executive member for growth and regeneration, including environmental protection, said: “Noise nuisance is a real source of stress for those impacted by it and with this in mind, our officers take all complaints of excessive noise seriously and will not tolerate such anti-social behaviour.”