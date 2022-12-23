‘Nightmare before Christmas’: 24 arrests and charges in Northamptonshire Police festive crackdown
More than 150 wraps of cocaine were seized from two county addresses
Northamptonshire Police is reporting more than 24 arrests and charges in a two-week festive crackdown.
The force says officers in the Proactive Crime and Intelligence have been working hard to ensure this time of year is a nightmare for anyone looking to commit crime.
Over the past two weeks, the team have been targeting the people intent on causing harm over the festive period.
Results from the two-week crackdown
Five people have been arrested for Class A and B drugs offences
12 people have been arrested for failing to attend court including for offences such as domestic abuse, drink driving and possession of an imitation firearm
One person has been arrested for breaching a court order
Two people have been recalled to prison for burglary and coercive and controlling behaviour respectively
A 29-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent
A 43-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon
A 33-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences
A 26-year-old man has been charged with driving whilst disqualified
Also, in just two weeks, the team have seized 176 wraps of cocaine from an address in Daventry and 100 wraps of crack/heroin from Kettering.
Knives have also been taken off the streets by the officers and more than £10,000 in cash has been seized.
Head of Proactive Crime and Intelligence - Detective Superintendent Lee McBride, said: “We are taking the fight directly to the criminals, executing warrants, proactively going after them, and doing everything we can to disrupt the harm they cause our communities.
“I’m really pleased with the results we have achieved in the two weeks before Christmas which align with the force’s matters of priority – violence against women and girls, serious and organised crime, drugs harm and serious violence.
“This work also feeds into the Chief Constable’s recent update on the surge activity commencing in the New Year, and in 2023, I want to reassure our communities that we will not stop in our efforts to continue doing everything we can to make Northamptonshire a safer place.”