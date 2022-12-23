Northamptonshire Police is reporting more than 24 arrests and charges in a two-week festive crackdown.

The force says officers in the Proactive Crime and Intelligence have been working hard to ensure this time of year is a nightmare for anyone looking to commit crime.

Over the past two weeks, the team have been targeting the people intent on causing harm over the festive period.

Northamptonshire Police has reported results from a festive crackdown.

Results from the two-week crackdown

Five people have been arrested for Class A and B drugs offences

12 people have been arrested for failing to attend court including for offences such as domestic abuse, drink driving and possession of an imitation firearm

One person has been arrested for breaching a court order

Two people have been recalled to prison for burglary and coercive and controlling behaviour respectively

A 29-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent

A 43-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon

A 33-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences

A 26-year-old man has been charged with driving whilst disqualified

Also, in just two weeks, the team have seized 176 wraps of cocaine from an address in Daventry and 100 wraps of crack/heroin from Kettering.

Knives have also been taken off the streets by the officers and more than £10,000 in cash has been seized.

Head of Proactive Crime and Intelligence - Detective Superintendent Lee McBride, said: “We are taking the fight directly to the criminals, executing warrants, proactively going after them, and doing everything we can to disrupt the harm they cause our communities.

“I’m really pleased with the results we have achieved in the two weeks before Christmas which align with the force’s matters of priority – violence against women and girls, serious and organised crime, drugs harm and serious violence.

