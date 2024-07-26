Nicorette products pilfered from Kettering supermarket
Police want to speak to the group of men in connection with a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury's in Rockingham Road, Kettering.
They were all wearing peaked caps at the time the footage was captured.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 4, at about 2.25pm, when Nicorette products were stolen.
The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000397776 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.