Nicorette products pilfered from Kettering supermarket

By Kate Cronin
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Police are hoping members of the public will help them to identify these four men in connection with the theft of Nicorette products at Sainsbury's in Kettering. Image: Northamptonshire PolicePolice are hoping members of the public will help them to identify these four men in connection with the theft of Nicorette products at Sainsbury's in Kettering. Image: Northamptonshire Police
CCTV images of a quartet of men have been released as part of an investigation into the theft of stop-smoking products in a Kettering supermarket.

Police want to speak to the group of men in connection with a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury's in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

They were all wearing peaked caps at the time the footage was captured.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 4, at about 2.25pm, when Nicorette products were stolen.

The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000397776 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.