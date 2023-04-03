Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has welcomed Nick Adderley back to the helm of Northamptonshire Police after a short break between contracts.

Nick Adderley was sworn in as Chief Constable this morning (Monday 3 April). Stephen Mold said that he is now looking forward to working with Nick to strengthen local engagement and policing and focus on the crimes that matter to people in their neighbourhoods.

Stephen Mold said: “Northamptonshire Police now has the largest number of police officers ever – 1500. I know that Nick and I share a vision to use these extra resources to strengthen local policing and build on the problem-solving approach to robustly tackle crime and prevent further offending.

“Nick’s leadership has taken Northamptonshire Police forward and he has set the tone and direction for the Force, with clear priorities and focus on the issues that matter to people.

“I am looking forward to working with Nick and our shared vision to tackling the crime challenges and working with communities to make them safer, and to build trust and confidence in policing.”

Stephen Mold said that he will also ask the Chief Constable to move forward with recruitment plans to ensure that Northamptonshire Police has a strong and stable leadership team as the Force moves into the future.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “I am delighted to be back leading the Force and serving the public of Northamptonshire.

“On many occasions I have stated that Northamptonshire Police has made great progress over the past few years, but that there is much more to do - particularly in relation to building stronger links with communities, developing the Force’s ability to prevent crime, creating safer neighbourhoods and to earn and maintain the trust and confidence in the service we provide and the people who provide it.