News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
2 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
26 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
50 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
57 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer

Nick Adderley returns as Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police

“Nick’s leadership has taken Northamptonshire Police forward and he has set the tone and direction for the Force, with clear priorities and focus on the issues that matter to people."

By James AverillContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:27 BST
Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold
Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold
Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has welcomed Nick Adderley back to the helm of Northamptonshire Police after a short break between contracts.

Nick Adderley was sworn in as Chief Constable this morning (Monday 3 April). Stephen Mold said that he is now looking forward to working with Nick to strengthen local engagement and policing and focus on the crimes that matter to people in their neighbourhoods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Mold said: “Northamptonshire Police now has the largest number of police officers ever – 1500. I know that Nick and I share a vision to use these extra resources to strengthen local policing and build on the problem-solving approach to robustly tackle crime and prevent further offending.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold
Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold
Chief Constable Nick Adderley and PFCC Stephen Mold
Most Popular

“Nick’s leadership has taken Northamptonshire Police forward and he has set the tone and direction for the Force, with clear priorities and focus on the issues that matter to people.

“I am looking forward to working with Nick and our shared vision to tackling the crime challenges and working with communities to make them safer, and to build trust and confidence in policing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Mold said that he will also ask the Chief Constable to move forward with recruitment plans to ensure that Northamptonshire Police has a strong and stable leadership team as the Force moves into the future.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “I am delighted to be back leading the Force and serving the public of Northamptonshire.

“On many occasions I have stated that Northamptonshire Police has made great progress over the past few years, but that there is much more to do - particularly in relation to building stronger links with communities, developing the Force’s ability to prevent crime, creating safer neighbourhoods and to earn and maintain the trust and confidence in the service we provide and the people who provide it.

“The opportunity to lead this great Force is not one that I take for granted and I am grateful to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, for his support in allowing me to drive further the progress and development of Northamptonshire Police.”