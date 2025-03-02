New witness appeal after group of males broke into Desborough Co-op and stole tills and cash boxes

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:08 BST

Police have issued another appeal for witnesses following a commercial burglary at the Co-Op Central in Gladstone Street, Desborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 22, between 10.40pm and 10.50pm when a group of males used tools to force open the doors at the front of the building and stole tills and cash boxes which were empty.

As reported by the Northants Telegraph last week, power tools were used to cut their way into the shop but they were foiled by a security device and had to flee empty handed.

In a new witness appeal issued today (Sunday, March 2), a force spokesman said: “They left the scene in a dark-coloured car, driving up Gladstone Street in the direction of Harborough Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary at the Co-op in DesboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the burglary at the Co-op in Desborough
"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000107147 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

