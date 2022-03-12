New publican wanted as popular Corby hostelry shuts its doors

The Kingfisher pub in Fotheringhay Road, Corby.

An estate pub in Corby has shut up shop.

The Kingfisher in Fotheringhay Road, which is 50 years-old next year, closed its doors to punters recently with drinkers left in the dark over what was going on.

Now the former publican has thanked their locals on social media and the pub lease is being advertised.

A sign tells punters the Kingfisher pub is closed

The message to punters said: "I would like to thank the people who have attended the pub and been loyal to the Kingfisher.

"Thank you for your friendship and your custom."

Now the pub owners Stonegate Pub Partners are advertising the tenancy on their website.

The firm says the annual turnover at the two-bar establishment is £250,000 with an annual rent of £15,000 and start-up costs of about £10,000.

Their particulars say: "The Kingfisher has been the go-to pub to its local community since 1963. Its combination of cask ales, pub games, live sports viewing, and entertainment have proved to be an incredibly popular value offer over the years.

"To add, Stonegate Pub Partners have a proposed capital investment scheme to refurbish the pub internally and externally, which we are very interested in discussing with interested parties.

"This opportunity is an ideal match for an experienced publican who envisages running a successful wet-led pub in the heart of the community."

The main bar can hold 70 people, with 40 in the separate lounge. There is a pool table, darts and live sports on TV plus a patio area at the back of the pub.