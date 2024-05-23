New Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner: “Determined to keep listening, and build trust”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Some splendid work is already taking place – I want to build on that, make the changes we need to see and ensure local needs and views are at the heart of everything we do."

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said she is determined the voices of people across Northamptonshire will shape the priorities for the county’s police and the fire service.

During her first two weeks as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle has been setting the tone that she will follow through her four-year term of office, getting out and meeting people to understand their priorities for safer communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Stone took office as the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on May 9 – the first woman, and the first Labour politician, to hold the role in Northamptonshire.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner speaking to a member of the Immediate Justice team

Since then, Danielle has been building key relationships with the Acting Chief Constable, Chief Fire Officer, and their teams, learning more about both organisations and getting to grips with the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Danielle has kept up the pace she has set over the last 14 years as a councillor, going out and listening to the issues that matter to people in their communities.

Understanding and tackling the root causes of knife crime and protecting young people is a key priority, and Danielle attended a vigil to commemorate the visit of the knife angel to the county, which aimed to raise the profile of the work taking place to stop young people carrying knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle has met and been out on deployment with her Immediate Justice Team to see the work they are doing with offenders to put right the harm caused by anti-social behaviour by working in the community.

She has also been to the Northampton Eid Festival, where she listened to people’s views and concerns that will now help shape her plans.

Danielle Stone said: “My first two weeks as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner have reinforced for me how important it is not just to give people a voice in community safety, but to show them you have listened and tell them what you have done in response.

“I’m determined to go on having those conversations with our communities and keep listening. What people tell me will help shape the priorities of my Police, Fire and Crime Plan for the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Thursday 23 May) Danielle is attending a national forum for Police and Crime Commissioners, where she will raise the issue of delays in the criminal justice system and lobby for fairer funding for Northamptonshire.

Danielle said: “I believe passionately in showing the people of Northamptonshire how they can make a difference. I will be working hard to support our police officers and firefighters and help to bring them closer to the public, and build trust in what they do.

“Some splendid work is already taking place – I want to build on that, make the changes we need to see and ensure local needs and views are at the heart of everything we do.