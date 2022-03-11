New image released of man in connection with attacks on two Corby women
The women were walking in the early hours
Police officers have released another CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two women were attacked in Corby.
The incidents took place in the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 7, in quick succession.
The first occurred in Cottingham Road at about 4.40am and the second in Oakley Road, near its junction with Lyveden Way (nearest to the town centre) between 5am and 5.30am.
Both women were assaulted with demands for money made from one.
Police released an image earlier this week but they have now made public this clearer image of the man.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000131721