New image released of man in connection with attacks on two Corby women

This new image has been released

Police officers have released another CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two women were attacked in Corby.

The incidents took place in the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 7, in quick succession.

The first occurred in Cottingham Road at about 4.40am and the second in Oakley Road, near its junction with Lyveden Way (nearest to the town centre) between 5am and 5.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both women were assaulted with demands for money made from one.

Police released an image earlier this week but they have now made public this clearer image of the man.