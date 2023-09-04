Nasty attack in busy Corby town centre leaves man with serious facial injuries

A man was punched the face before being attacked again when he tried to run away in Corby’s town centre.

The victim was left with serious facial injuries after the nasty incident in Corporation Street between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday (September 2).

The man, in his 30s, was punched by an unknown offender which caused him to fall to the floor.

Corporation Street, Corby

When the victim fled the attacker ran after him and followed him into a pharmacy where he assaulted him again and ran off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man in his late 20s, about 6ft, of an average build with blonde hair. He was wearing a light blue tracksuit.

“Corporation Street would have been busy at this time on a Saturday afternoon, and detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offender.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.