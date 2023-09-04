News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Nasty attack in busy Corby town centre leaves man with serious facial injuries

Detectives have launched an investigation and released a description of the suspect
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST

A man was punched the face before being attacked again when he tried to run away in Corby’s town centre.

The victim was left with serious facial injuries after the nasty incident in Corporation Street between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday (September 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, in his 30s, was punched by an unknown offender which caused him to fall to the floor.

Corporation Street, CorbyCorporation Street, Corby
Corporation Street, Corby
Most Popular

When the victim fled the attacker ran after him and followed him into a pharmacy where he assaulted him again and ran off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man in his late 20s, about 6ft, of an average build with blonde hair. He was wearing a light blue tracksuit.

“Corporation Street would have been busy at this time on a Saturday afternoon, and detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000545775 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”