Police arrested seven suspected drink or drug-drivers across Northamptonshire on December 25 and ten on New Year's Day as part of their Christmas crackdown.

Two out of the 43 charged since December 19 — aged between 19 and 72 — have already been banned by magistrates while dozens of others are likely to be disqualified when they appear in court during January and February.

Egidijius Skarzinskas, aged 45, of a non-UK address, was found guilty of failing to provide a breath test at Rothwell Truck Stop on December 18. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £734 in fines and costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have revealed names of 41 people due in court after being caught drink-driving over Christmas.

Przemyslaw Gajewicz admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood after being stopped in Kettering on December 30. The 24-year-old, said to be of no fixed address, was banned for 18 months and ordered to pay £234 in fines and charges.

Northamptonshire Police is naming all those charged with driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol or under the influence of drugs during the campaign, which kicked off on December 1. Those charged between December 19 and January 1 are:

■ Gabriel-Ionut Neghina, aged 28, of Buckingham Walk, Milton Keynes, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Josef Beck, aged 19, of Georges Avenue, Bugbrooke, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Steven Claridge, aged 41, of St Rochus Drive, Wellingborough, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Veaceslav Culeac, aged 38, of Wagtail Walk, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Ryan Baird, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

■ Liam Butcher, aged 21, of Irchester Road, Rushden, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 16 charged with drink-driving

■ George Vieru Huttman, aged 43, of Kettering Road, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Cathryn Ray, aged 69, of St Crispins Close, Burton Latimer, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Darryl Emmerson, aged 50, of East Leys Court, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Dean Marsden, aged 44, of Whitcrofts Lane, Ulverscroft, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Ovidiu-Ionut Bourel, aged 43, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ John Daniels, aged 68, of Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Helen Gamble, aged 53, of The Grove, Kettering, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Sergiu-Mihail Ulici, aged 38, of Rannoch Close, Milton Keynes, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Amanda Cross, aged 48, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Martin Bradshaw, aged 62, of Crane Walk, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with drink-driving.

■ Kallem Lovell, aged 20, of Nene Way, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Jake Byrne, aged 28, of Bonington Walk, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Bryn Williams, aged 24, of Goldcrest Way, Bedford, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Nicholas Chipeta, aged 46, of Newlands Avenue, Woking, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Paul Brown, aged 46, of Pinnocks Way, Oxford, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Ivan Caraman, aged 31, of Kingshill Avenue, Hayes, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Paul Strong, aged 65, of West Street, Weedon, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 22 charged with drink-driving..

■ Michal Kubsk, aged 32, of Cherry Road, Kettering, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Jake Wild, aged 24, of Keld Close, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 18 charged with drink-driving.

■ Ionel Tatavura, aged 37, of Melton Road North, Wellingborough, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 19 charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

■ Alexander Meadows, aged 27, of Pippin Close, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 27 charged with drink-driving.

■ Scott Gibson, aged 39, of Hawkshead, Wellingborough, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Collin Rogers, aged 72, of Park Lane, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Iona Catana, aged 32, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Catalin Stan, aged 37, of Wood Street, Kettering, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Danielle Bryant, aged 47, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Marek Tumaseve, aged 40, of Mallard Close, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Marcus King, aged 23, of North Way, Deanshanger, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 1 charged with drink-driving.

■ Thami Molefe, aged 47, of Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 29 charged with drink-driving.

■ Mihail Curmei, aged 32, of Pomfret Arms Close, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Elisha Adams, aged 38, of Brinkhill Walk, Corby, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Kye O’Toole-Marlow, aged 26, of Sandringham Road, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Devante Warren, aged 24, of Harborough Road, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 25 charged with drink-driving.

■ Fragee Agyeman, aged 44, of Grasscroft, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 1 charged with drink-driving.

■ Rachel Dioni, aged 41, of no fixed address, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 1 charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.