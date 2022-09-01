3. William James

Paedophile James wept as he was jailed over his ‘thirst’ for images of child abuse. The 39-year-old, formerly known as Stephen Umney, had clips of toddlers being sexually assaulted among thousands of horrific files which he shared — even telling one pal he was “running out of baby stuff”. James, from Higham Ferrers, will serve half of his sentence of two years, 10 months in custody then be released on licence.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police