Murder investigation launched and suspect arrested after woman dies in Corby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Corby.

Police were called to an address in Occupation Road just before 8.30am today (Wednesday) after reports of the sudden death of a woman in her 50s.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers with a forensic post-mortem examination due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday morning (January 12).

Police said a scene-guard will remain in place at the address as the investigation into this serious incident continues and officers will also be in the local vicinity conducting house-to-house enquiries. Members of the local community with any concerns are encouraged to speak to them.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community however, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support to the local community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”