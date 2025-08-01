Murder investigation launched after man found with fatal injury on bench by river in Northampton

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s was found with a fatal injury on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton.

Police were called by paramedics to the canal footpath, behind Auctioneers Court, at around 6.30am on Friday August 1.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said a man in his 50s had been found on a bench fatally injured. A postmortem examination will take place later today, to establish the exact cause of death.

A cordon is in place in Trenery Way from the canal to Auctioneers Way, as well as in Auctioneers Way to the bridge behind Morrisons, which leads into the Waterside campus. Auctioneers Court is also cordoned off. The canal footpath is also closed between Trenery Way footpath at Wathen Wigg bridge and Becket’s Bridge.

Police confirmed that the cordon is expected to be in place throughout the day. Members of the public are advised to avoid this area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “In addition to house-to-house enquiries, an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000450267.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.