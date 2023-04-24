News you can trust since 1897
Murder investigation launched after 19-year-old fatally stabbed near University of Northampton

Four people have been arrested

By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed close to the University of Northampton.

The incident happened in New South Bridge Road last night (Sunday, April 23). Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager died at the scene.

There was a large police presence in the Far Cotton area overnight and a cordon remains in place today. Officers are also at the Waterside campus.

A murder investigation has been launched.A murder investigation has been launched.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time. They are two men aged 19, one man aged 18, and an 18-year-old woman.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of this young man. Specially trained officers are supporting them during this awful time and I want to reassure them, and the local community, that we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“A lot of work has taken place overnight to effect these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

“In the meantime, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information to come forward. No matter how small you think your piece of information is, please give us a call and let us know about it.

“Whilst we do believe this incident to be a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the local area and neighbourhood policing officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people. Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.