Murder detectives still trying to trace witnesses to teenager’s beating in Northampton town centre

Detectives investigating a murder in Northampton town centre a month ago say they are still trying to trace witnesses who were at the scene.

Kyle Ghanie, aged 18, died in hospital two days after being brutally beaten in Abington Street, close to the Market Square, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, August 20.

Police revealed he had been punched a number of times.

Braydon Phillips, aged 18, of Park Road, Irthlingborough, was later charged with the teenager’s murder and remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on October 31.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said the area would have been busy at the time just as shops were preparing to close.

He added: “We are aware that we have not yet been able to trace all members of the public who were present when this incident took place.

“I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case so far but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet made contact to please do so.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident — no matter how insignificant they believe their account to be.

“This is such a terrible loss of a young life. Our thoughts continue to be with Kyle’s family, partner and friends at this time.”