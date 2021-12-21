Mum's heartbreaking tribute to Kettering teenager who died in crash

Charlie Owen, known as Flump

A devastated Kettering mum has said her heart will always be broken as she paid tribute to her 'best friend' son who died in a crash.

Charlie Owen was a front seat passenger in a black Fiat Punto which crashed near Pytchley at about 10.15pm of Friday, October 29.

The 18-year-old, known affectionately as Flump, died at the scene in Pytchley Lane, between the village and Kettering, and a police investigation is ongoing.

His mum, Kelly Owen, spoke of his 'beautiful smile' in a moving tribute issued via Northamptonshire Police.

She said: “Charlie Owen, aka Flump, was taken from us too soon, which broke our hearts.

“The best son and big brother, you have left a massive hole in our lives. You were known for your beautiful smile, your laughter and just your crazy caring ways.

“You will be remembered as Kettering’s smiling legend Flump, your funeral proved just how loved and respected you were by so many, the 85-car convoy which followed you was amazing. Your send-off was sad but an amazing day you would have been proud of, even the car meet after with your favourite Flump ‘n’ bass tunes was something to be proud of.

“I am known as Mummaflump, and want to say that my best friend has gone but will never ever be forgotten. My heart will always be broken, I shall carry on and do you proud just as you did me. I was the proudest mum ever and still am.

“The love and respect your friends have shown is amazing, as is all that they have done, and are still doing, for you and us as a family.

“Thank you for being the best son. Fly high my angel, I love you, your best friend mum.”

There was a huge turnout at a car meet after the crash, where many paid their respects to Charlie. Dozens of floral tributes were also left at the scene.

Charlie loved cars and after his death an online fundraising page was set up to finish his 'final wish', an engine swap on a vehicle.

To date the page has raised more than £6,000.

Kelly added that she wanted to thank everyone for their help and love while she went through the hardest time of her life.

She said: "To family, thank you. Lauren Cox at H J Phillips & Son, Mandie’s Pantry, all the lads, especially Kyle Knight and family, Luke Pepper Jnr, Reece Church, Josh Brigder at Hydrah Brand, Lee Foster, Alfie Read, Bailey Shay, Ayden Smith, Lukasz Illnicki, and Illcit skate shop and cafe, plus Walls By SQuidge, I thank you all and best believe keep smiling Flump-style, much love.”